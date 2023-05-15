Folk-n-Soak Festival returns to Franklin Hot Springs this weekend

Festival will offer a blend of music, hot springs, yoga, and camping

– Franklin Hot Springs in Paso Robles is set to host the Spring Folk-n-Soak Music Festival from May 19 to 21. The festival will offer a blend of music, hot springs, yoga, and camping.

Festivalgoers can soak in 100-degree mineral water and camp overnight. The music performances will take place at the hot springs pool, starting at 4 p.m. on Friday and ending at midnight. On Saturday, the festivities will begin at noon and continue until midnight. The music will resume on Sunday and run until 6 p.m.

The festival schedule includes Qi Gong classes on Saturday morning and yoga sessions on Sunday morning. Attendees will have the opportunity to soak in the hot springs throughout the day and night.

The artist lineup for the festival is as follows:

Friday

4 p.m.: Carmen Fanali

6 p.m.: Dave Norwoods

8 p.m.: Christopher Hawley

10 p.m.: Docta Smith

Saturday

10 a.m.: Yoga with Dan Ward

2 p.m.: Docta Smith

4 p.m.: Taylor Dahl

6 p.m.: Kris Simeon

8 p.m.: The Christopher Hawley Rollers

10:30 p.m.: Deborah Crooks

Sunday

10 a.m.: Qi Gong with Docta Smith

12 p.m.: Christopher Hawley Rollers Gospel set

Bathrobe parade

2 p.m.: Teeny Tal

4 p.m.: Talitha Gabrielle

Tickets for the festival, including car camping and RV hookup options, are sold on a per-person basis. RV hookup tickets provide parking and electrical outlets for RVs, and the number of tickets should correspond to the number of nights and passengers in the RV.

Organizers advise purchasing tickets in advance as prices will increase closer to the event and at the door.

For more information and ticket purchases, click here.

