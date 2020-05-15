Food banks and pantries in Paso Robles and North County

–Looking for food banks in Paso Robles, Atascadero, or North San Luis Obispo County? Many local residents are facing difficult and unpredictable circumstances right now. The Paso Robles Daily News staff has compiled this list of food banks in Paso Robles and the North County and other food resources that can help put food on the table:

Food banks and pantries in North San Luis Obispo County

Loaves & Fishes – Paso Robles

Loaves & Fishes is a Christian Ministry that provides groceries and other essentials to those in need. After a few days of initial adjustments, the organization is open and ready to serve. They are located at 2650 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446. Open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (805) 461-1504.

Loaves & Fishes – Atascacero

Loaves & Fishes provides groceries and other essentials to those in need in Atascadero. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, Atascadero Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry continues to provide groceries,” its site says. “Email contact@atascaderoloaves.org if you have questions.” They are located at 5411 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422. Open Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Be ready to show a photo ID and proof of local address. Call (805) 238-4742.

SLO Food Bank – North County pantry and produce bags

The SLO Food Bank provides produce service and food bank pantry service at multiple North County locations:

Produce bags: Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Paso Robles Senior Center located at 270 Scott Street in Paso Robles. Call (805) 237-3880.

Food pantry service: Wednesdays from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at Lilian Larson Elementary and Thursdays from 2:30 – 4 p.m. at Bauer Speck Elementary. Call (805) 238-4664.

Paso Cares

Paso Cares provides meals to go and brown bag meals to go at multiple locations: Monday through Friday they provide meals in the Paso Robles Event Center parking lot from 5-6 p.m. No hot food eating allowed on site, food is to-go. They provide brown bag to-go meals on Saturdays from 12-1 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church located at 514 14th Street, and on Sundays at 4 p.m. they work together with the local Methodist Church to provide meals from the Event Center Parking Lot. Call (805) 712-4710.

School district free meals for children

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is providing an opportunity for all families with children to drive through or walk up and receive free meals for any children under 18. All children must be present. No sign-up or application is needed. They are providing hot lunches and cold breakfasts Mondays through Fridays at the following times and locations:

Culinary Arts Academy at 1900 Golden Hill Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Paso Robles High School at 801 Niblick Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oak Park Community Center – West Side at 901 30th Street at 11:15 a.m.

Riverview Apartments at 149 Olive Street at 11:30 a.m.

Cary Street Cul De Sac – East side – at Cary Street at S. River Road at 11:30 a.m.

Dry Creek Apartments – pool area – at 1227 Corral Creek Ave at 11:30 a.m.

Check here for information on summer lunch programs.

Meals for senior citizens

Meals That Connect is providing brown bags that senior citizens can re-heat at home. Participants should be 60+ and will need to sign up two days in advance by calling (805) 925-9554, 1-800-510-2020, or emailing seniors@kcbx.net. Pickup is at the Paso Robles Senior Center at 270 Scott Street Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Atascadero Senior Citizens Free Lunch

9505-C East Mall, Atascadero, CA 93422. Call for information (805) 466-2317

Editor’s note: This article compiles a list of Paso Robles Food Banks and food services available for North County locals. If you would like to suggest a local Foodbank, service, or nonprofit to add to this list, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, email scott@accesspublishing.com, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890, or leave a note in the comment section below the story. See more local recommendations in our Best of Paso Robles section.

