Food drive happening now at Paso Robles High School

–The community is in great need of canned food and nonperishable items for the holidays. Paso Robles High School is hosting its annual canned food drive, which started on Nov. 30 and runs until Dec. 11.

Please consider donating canned food and/or nonperishable items to the drive. Here is how to participate:

• Get as many canned food items as possible.

• Bring them to PRHS.

• Drop them off in front of the office. Note: There are a few boxes for teachers that are having a competition and some plain boxes if you don’t want to be in the competition.

PRHS ASB leadership students will deliver the items to Loaves and Fishes prior to Christmas break.

