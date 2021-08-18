Food truck selects El Camino Homeless Organization for ‘community giving program’

Local food truck The Sandwich Truck operates primarily at tasting rooms in Paso Robles Wine Country

–The Sandwich Truck, a new mobile food retailer that provides a variety of sandwiches and lunch items primarily to tasting rooms in the Paso Robles Wine Country, has selected ECHO as the first recipient of their newly established community giving program.

The husband and wife team of Kathryn Trimmer-Westcott & Richard Westcott came to the Paso Robles area after 15 years as tourists in the region. “We’ve always loved visiting this community, the people are so warm and very supportive,” states Westcott, “my wife and I knew this was the right place to start our business and we knew we wanted to find a way to give back to the community.”

After their opening weekend in May of 2021, they thought that any fresh leftover foods would benefit the ECHO shelter in Atascadero. After meeting with ECHO, touring the facility (including the newly opened Must! Charities Commercial Kitchen and Workforce Development Center), they said they knew ECHO was an organization they wanted to support wholeheartedly and have since pledged to donate their daily tips in addition to the fresh leftover food.

Since May, The Sandwich Truck has donated hundreds of sandwiches and salads to the ECHO shelter in Atascadero and has collected close to $1,200 in tip money toward their first donation. It’s their intent to make a donation every quarter to ECHO as well as other organizations needing help. “The community has given us so much and has been so warm and welcoming, that we really love being able to give back,” says Kathryn Westcott.

For more information, or to learn how to become a recipient of their community giving program or to book The Sandwich Truck for an event, visit www.thesandwichtruck.com or contact Richard Westcott at (805) 296-1101.

