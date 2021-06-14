Food & Wine magazine highlights three Paso Robles syrahs

Wines named ‘The 19 Best Syrah Wines to Buy Right Now’

–”Syrah has the potential to be grown and crafted in as wide a range of styles as any grape variety in the world,” writes Brian Freedman for Food & Wine, “From fruit-forward and exuberant to practically dripping with bacon fat and tapenade, to bottlings that are lifted to the vinous stratosphere with the spicy, occasionally floral perfume of fresh-cracked peppercorns, Syrah (or Shiraz) is a grape that rewards exploration,” he continues.

In the recent article, Freedman spotlights three Paso Robles syrahs in his list of, ‘The Best Syrah Wine to Buy Right Now.” The Paso Robles wines that were included were the 2018 Jada “Jersey Girl” Syrah from the Willow Creek District AVA, the 2019 Eberle Syrah from their Steinbeck Vineyard, and the 2016 J. Lohr “South Ridge” Syrah. Read Food & Wine’s descriptions:

2019 Eberle Syrah Steinbeck Vineyard, Paso Robles ($34)

Bursting with fresh ripe fruit-cherry cobbler, wild strawberries, blackberries-enrobed in chocolate with a touch of vanilla bean, this is a Syrah in which the spice tones are secondary to the ripe fruit. On its own or alongside grilled meats, this will be a crowd-pleaser. 2016 J. Lohr “South Ridge” Syrah Paso Robles ($15) Ripe with black raspberries, plums, crushed blueberries, and sweet spice on the nose, this is just as generous when sipped, with cafe mocha and sweet springtime flowers rippling through a plush yet vibrant palate of blackberry flan and melted chocolate. Excellent value! 2018 Jada “Jersey Girl” Syrah Willow Creek District of Paso Robles ($66) High-toned peppercorn rises from the glass, carrying aromas of boysenberries, huckleberries, and blueberry cobbler. These follow through to the palate, where they’re joined by melted chocolate, star anise, hoisin sauce, and blackberry liqueur. Rich, generous, nicely defined, and very appealing. Read the full article here: The 19 Best Syrah Wines to Buy Right Now

Advertisement

Share this post!

email