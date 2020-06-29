Forks Over Knives is library’s featured cook book for July

–Next in the library’s popular Passion for Paso Cookbook Club is Forks Over Knives by Del Sroufe.

To participate, simply access the cookbook from the library’s free downloadable Hoopla digital collection, choose a recipe to make, then join the Zoom meet up on Wednesday, July 22, 7-8 p.m. to discuss the book and recipes tested!

Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. This class is for ages 16+.

“We have all heard the benefits of a plant-based diet, and this month’s cookbook selection allows you to try out a whole-foods, plant-based diet,” states Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen. “The Forks Over Knives philosophy is not about what you can’t eat, but what you can. Chef Del transforms wholesome fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes into hundreds of recipes. Simple, affordable, and delicious, the recipes in Forks Over Knives—The Cookbook allow you to start cooking the plant-based way today.”

At this time, the Library remains closed but staff is on-site to answer account and reference inquiries Monday-Friday, 10-7 and Saturday, 10-4 at (805) 237-3870 or email Library@prcity.com. Curbside delivery is also available.

