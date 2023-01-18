Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 18, 2023
You are here: Home » Business » Former assemblyman announces new public affairs firm
  • Follow Us!

Former assemblyman announces new public affairs firm 

Posted: 5:40 am, January 18, 2023 by News Staff
jordan cunningham

Former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

The new firm, CM Public Affairs, LLC, is a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm

– This week, former local Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced the creation of a new public affairs firm with his former Chief of Staff, Nick Mirman.

The new firm, CM Public Affairs, LLC, is a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm. The team is positioned to help clients “solve problems and navigate California’s ever-changing political environment.”

“In the Legislature we were able to deliver major wins on critical infrastructure for the Central Coast and the state. This experience gives us unique insight,” said Cunningham. “CM Public Affairs is ready to apply the same strategies that we perfected in Sacramento to help clients across the state solve problems and build the California of tomorrow.”

With offices in Sacramento and on the Central Coast, CM Public Affairs will, “work with clients throughout California to develop and implement political, communications, and outreach strategies that result in project approvals and policy wins.”

To learn more about CM Public Affairs, visit www.CMpublicaffairs.com.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.