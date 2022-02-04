Former Atascadero mayor endorses Geoff Auslen for supervisor

Geoff Auslen is running for San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District

– This week, Atascadero small business owner and supervisorial candidate Geoff Auslen announced that former Atascadero Mayor Tom O’Malley has endorsed Auslen for Supervisor.

“Geoff is a longtime small businessman and community leader in Atascadero,” said Mayor O’Malley. “After 20 years of running his local businesses and working with local nonprofits, he knows our community inside and out; he is ready to represent the Second District on day one. Our entire county will be better off having Geoff, and his background as a small business owner, on our board of supervisors.”

“I thank Mayor O’Malley for his support,” said Auslen. “As this community’s next supervisor, I will use my experience as a small business owner to champion policies that create jobs and grow our local economy.”

To see a list of other local endorsements, click here.

Geoff Auslen is a local business owner, community leader, husband, and foster parent. In addition to running his small businesses, Auslen has served on the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as an officer of the Atascadero Elks Club, and as an active member of the Atascadero Kiwanis Club.

Auslen and his team of volunteers financed and built the Joy Playground, an inclusive playground where all children – regardless of their disability – can safely play outdoors. As a result, the United Cerebral Palsy of San Luis Obispo awarded Auslen with Citizen of the Year in 2021.

Auslen and his wife, Kate, live in Atascadero with their two rescued German Shepherds, Nellie and Nala.

San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District includes the communities of San Miguel, San Simeon, Cambria, Cayucos, Lake Nacimiento, West Templeton, and the City of Atascadero.

