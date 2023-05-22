Former Bearcat gets first win pitching for Cal Poly Mustangs

Wright faced 16 batters and struck out eleven of them in Sunday’s game

– Former Bearcat Jakob Wright was named the winning pitcher in Cal Poly’s 9-5 victory Sunday over UC Santa Barbara.

The Gauchos are ranked #27 in NCAA Division I baseball. With the loss, they are 18-9 in the Big West Conference.

Jakob Wright struck out 11 Gauchos over five innings to pick up his first win as a Mustang. Wright allowed only two hits and one run over those five innings. He faced 16 batters and struck out eleven of them.

The Mustangs play their final series this coming weekend at home against Cal State Fullerton.

Wright will likely pitch during Sunday’s game. Graduate student Travis Weston has started the past two Sunday games. After two innings, Coach Larry Lee replaced Weston with Jakob Wright. Wright is a red-shirt freshman showing promise as a starting pitcher for the Mustangs next season.