Former Bearcat is graduate assistant on Mustang coaching staff

Mustang baseball team plays Xavier tonight

– The Cal Poly baseball team plays Xavier Tuesday night in the fifth game their 15-game home stand. The first pitch is at 6 p.m. at Robin Baggett Stadium.

The Mustangs beat #18 Oregon State in one of four games played at Cal Poly’s Baggett Stadium over the weekend. The Mustangs are now 3-7 for the season.

Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong is a Graduate Assistant on the Mustang Coaching Staff. After a remarkable career at Paso Robles High School, Armstrong played catcher for four years for the Mustangs. This spring he became Graduate Assistant on the Mustang coaching staff. Over the weekend, Armstrong worked with relief pitchers in the bullpen before they went in to pitch against the Oregon State Beavers.

Armstrong says the Mustangs are in a rebuilding mode. They lost shortstop Brooks Lee and pitcher Drew Thorpe, who were drafted by Major League Baseball last June. Lee was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Twins. Thorpe was selected in the second round by the New York Yankees.

While he’s coaching Mustang baseball, Armstrong is also pursuing a master’s degree in quantitative economics. He says accelerated math classes at Lewis Middle School and Paso Robles High School prepared him well for the challenge of graduate-level mathematics.

As for the long-term future, Armstrong says, “I want to take baseball as far as I can. I love the game.”