Former Bearcat Jakob Wright baffles Utah Tech

– Former Bearcat Jakob Wright held Utah Tech to only three hits and one run over eight innings Friday night as Cal Poly beat the Trailblazers 7-2. Wright pitched eight innings in his longest outing of the season. He struck out nine of the 28 batters he faced. The other Tech run occurred against a reliever in the tenth.

With the win, Wright improves to 8-2 on the season. His earned run average drops to 2.77. He’s struck out 92 batters so far this season.

The Mustangs continue their series against the Trailblazers with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.