Former Bearcat Jakob Wright corrals Irvine Anteaters

– Jakob Wright gave up two runs in each of the first two innings at UC Irvine but held them to one hit over the next five. The Cal Poly Mustangs rallied in the 8th to beat Irvine 10-5. The former Bearcat left the game after 109 pitches over seven innings.

The redshirt sophomore gave up only five hits, and struck out nine, against one of the most potent offenses in college baseball. Tanner Sagouspe closed out the game, giving up only one run over the final two innings. Wright picks up the win to improve to 7-2 for the season. His ERA is now 2.96.

Ryan Stafford and Dylan Kordic each went 3-5 in the game. Stafford has hit safely in 23 consecutive games. Freshman Braxton Thomas knocked in four RBIs.

With the win, Cal Poly improves to 15-6 in the Big West Conference, 27-16 overall. In a tight race for the Big West title, the Mustangs are in 4th place.

The Anteaters drop into third place with a 14-5 record. They are 33-9 overall, which is the best in the Big West Conference.

UC Santa Barbara is in first place with a 15-4 conference record, 29-12 overall. CSUN is in second at 14-4, and 28-14.