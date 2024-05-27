Former Bearcat Jakob Wright wins final start

– Former Bearcat Jakob Wright completes the 2024 season with Cal Poly‘s win over Long Beach State. In the final series of the season, Wright started the first game and went six innings. He gave up three hits and allowed two earned runs but picked up the win. The Mustangs ultimately won that game 8-5.

Cal Poly beat the Dirtbags in two out of three games. The Mustangs finished the season with a record of 34-21, 19-9 in the Big West Conference. They finished in third place in the Big West.

Jakob Wright ends the season with a record of 9-3 and an ERA of 2.97. He started 15 games for the Mustangs. In 88 innings, Jakob struck out 101 batters. He allowed only three home runs.

Although he’s a redshirt sophomore, Wright is eligible for the major league draft. The MLB draft is scheduled to begin July 14. Wright is expected to be taken in the first five rounds of the draft. After the draft concludes Jakob can decide whether to begin playing professional baseball or to return to Cal Poly in the fall.