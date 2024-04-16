Former Bearcat leads Mustangs to victory over Bakersfield

– Former Bearcat Jakob Wright shut down Cal State Bakersfield 7-2 in the first game of their weekend series. The redshirt sophomore held the Roadrunners to four hits and two runs over 6 and two-thirds innings. With the win, Wright improves to 6-2 for the season. His ERA is 2.81 for the season. The Mustangs lost the second game Friday, 5-0.

Because of rain, the final game in the series was not played until Monday afternoon. Cal Poly beat Bakersfield 5-4 in eleven innings. Junior Ryan Stafford hit two home runs in the game. With the win, the Mustangs tied UC Irvine for first place in the Big West Conference.

The Mustangs play Santa Clara in a non-conference home game Tuesday evening at Cal Poly. Then, they travel to Hawaii for a series this weekend. The Mustangs are now 20-14 overall. They’re 11-4 in the Big West Conference.