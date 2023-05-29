Former Bearcat shuts down Cal State Fullerton pitching for Cal Poly

Cal Poly baseball season ends on a high note

– Former Bearcat Jakob Wright shut down Cal State Fullerton Saturday to end the Cal Poly baseball season on a positive note. Wright struck out the final two Titan hitters in the 9th inning to preserve Cal Poly’s victory, 5-4. The Mustangs end the season with a record of 21-35, 11-19 in the Big West. Saturday’s attendance (2416) was the largest of the season.

The Titans won Thursday and Friday’s game, to secure a spot in the NCAA regionals. The Titans tied CSUN for second in the Big West (20-10, 31-22 overall.) But they beat the Matadors in their series, so they receive the playoff berth. UC San Diego finished first in the Big West (21-9, 34-18 overall.)

Saturday’s game was a close one, but Tate Shimao lined a single in the 8th inning to give the Mustangs the go-ahead run.

Wright came in to pitch in the 7th and stopped a Titan rally with a strike-out. After one out in the ninth, Wright walked pinch hitter Draven Nushida. Nushida took second on a wild pitch. With the tying run in scoring position, Wright struck out the final two Titans to get the win.

Wright completes his freshman year with a record of 2-1. On Saturday, he faced 11 batters and struck out five. For the season, Wright faced 70 batters and struck out 30 of them. He held hitters to a .243 batting average. The Paso Robles southpaw may be a regular starter for the Mustangs next season.