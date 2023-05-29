Former Bearcat shuts down Cal State Fullerton pitching for Cal Poly 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Posted: 6:50 am, May 29, 2023 by Reporter Dick Mason
Former Bearcat Jakob Wright shuts down Cal State Fullerton for Cal Poly

Former Bearcat Jakob Wright. Courtesy photo.

Cal Poly baseball season ends on a high note

– Former Bearcat Jakob Wright shut down Cal State Fullerton Saturday to end the Cal Poly baseball season on a positive note. Wright struck out the final two Titan hitters in the 9th inning to preserve Cal Poly’s victory, 5-4. The Mustangs end the season with a record of 21-35, 11-19 in the Big West. Saturday’s attendance (2416) was the largest of the season.

The Titans won Thursday and Friday’s game, to secure a spot in the NCAA regionals. The Titans tied CSUN for second in the Big West (20-10, 31-22 overall.) But they beat the Matadors in their series, so they receive the playoff berth. UC San Diego finished first in the Big West (21-9, 34-18 overall.)

Saturday’s game was a close one, but Tate Shimao lined a single in the 8th inning to give the Mustangs the go-ahead run.

Wright came in to pitch in the 7th and stopped a Titan rally with a strike-out. After one out in the ninth, Wright walked pinch hitter Draven Nushida. Nushida took second on a wild pitch. With the tying run in scoring position, Wright struck out the final two Titans to get the win.

Wright completes his freshman year with a record of 2-1. On Saturday, he faced 11 batters and struck out five. For the season, Wright faced 70 batters and struck out 30 of them. He held hitters to a .243 batting average. The Paso Robles southpaw may be a regular starter for the Mustangs next season.

 

 

