Former Bearcat wins game for Cal Poly Baseball Team 

Posted: 6:45 am, April 25, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason
Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong

Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong. Picture by Cal Poly.

Mustangs will host UC Santa Barbara this weekend

Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong stroked a pinch-hit double in the top of the 11th inning to drive home the winning run Saturday night as the Cal Poly Baseball Team beat UC Riverside 4-3. The Mustangs won two out of three against the Highlanders to retain second place in the Big West Conference.

Armstrong, who is a catcher, has played designated hitter and served as a pinch hitter this season for the Mustangs. The Mustangs (11-4, 24-15) ) will host UC Santa Barbara (16-2, 27-9) for a three-game series this coming weekend.

