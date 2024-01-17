Former Cal Poly football coach is new head coach at Arizona

– Former Cal Poly football coach Brent Brennan is the new head coach at Arizona. Arizona made that announcement yesterday. Brennan served as head coach at San Jose State for 13 years. The previous Arizona coach accepted the head coaching job at Washington after the Huskies’ coach was hired by Alabama. Brent Brennan once coached receivers at Cal Poly under head coach Rich Ellerson.

Sunday, Quarterback Chubba Purdy announced he was transferring from Nebraska to San Jose State. Chubba is the younger brother of San Francisco 49er quarterback Brock Purdy. The Purdy brothers may become roommates in the South Bay.

The Purdys are from Arizona. No word if Chubba will join the Spartans or now transfer to Arizona.

Chubba Purdy’s real name is Preston. His dad called him Chubba when he weighed 38 pounds as a one-year-old, and the name stuck.