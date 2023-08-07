Former city manager Don Keefer dies

– Former Paso Robles City Manager Don Keefer has passed away, according to a post by the City of Paso Robles. The post reads as follows:

We were saddened to learn about the passing of former City Manager Don Keefer. Don began working for the City of Paso Robles in 1958 and served as our city manager from 1971 to his retirement in 1983. In his 25 years of service to the city, he filled many roles, including city treasurer, tax & license collector, assistant city administrator and secretary for the planning commission. During World War Two he served in the US Army in Europe from 1943 to 1946 and was awarded the Bronze Star. Don was very active in the community, supporting many events and efforts that greatly benefited the city and its residents. He will be missed, and our thoughts are with his family.

Share To Social Media