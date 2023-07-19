Former deputy district attorney selected as Outstanding Prosecutor of the Year

Peuvrelle was nominated for his effort that resulted in the successful prosecution of Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart

– The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that former Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle was selected for the 2022 Outstanding Prosecutor of the Year Award for rural and medium counties in California.

The award was formally presented at the California District Attorneys Association Summer Conference last week. Peuvrelle was nominated for special recognition by Dow because of his effort that resulted in the successful prosecution of People v. Paul Flores for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart.

Peuvrelle now serves as an assistant district attorney (supervisor) in the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, after receiving the appointment by Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni in January 2023.

