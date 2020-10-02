Former Greyhound co-writes children’s book about enduring the COVID-19 pandemic

–A former Greyhound has co-written a children’s book about enduring the COVID-19 Pandemic and shutdowns. The book has become one of Amazon’s best sellers. Lily and Timmy’s Super Awesome, Incredible Covid-19 Birthday describes parents doing their best to create a fun birthday for their twins.

Jacob Horn attended elementary, middle school, and high school in Atascadero. He now lives in Colorado. After attending film school he met Cal State Northridge graduate Mike Farrell with whom he’s collaborated on several film projects. They worked together on advertising for Doritos and Nike. Jake directed a TV pilot Mike developed. Then, they wrote a children’s book about coping with the shutdown. Their new book about surviving COVID-19 is going viral.

“Subsconsciously, I believe we were writing about our own parents, and what it would have been like to be 6 or 7-years-old going through the pandemic. People don’t know how to react. Mike and I started writing this book and we said, ‘Let’s write this book and give parents and grandparents and kids a half-hour escape from reality for a bit, and just share some laughs.’”

Is Jake Horn surprised by the book’s success? “I believed in the story, but I didn’t think we were going to end up #1 in a bunch of categories on Amazon. It’s just blown up and taken off. I’m just happy people get a chance to read this book and laugh a little bit.”

Jake Horn’s family still lives in North County. His grandmother and father, Bobby Horn, each went to Paso Robles High School. Jake Horn attended elementary, junior high school, and high school in Atascadero. Jake says his dad’s gift for creating laughter was an inspiration for writing the humorous children’s book.

