This weekend: Former law enforcement agent writes and performs play about domestic violence case

‘My Name Is…’ by David Norum playing Jan. 10-11

–Local playwright David Norum worked in law enforcement for 16 years, from an undercover narcotics detective to a criminal investigator in the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. He turned one of those cases into a full-length play, titled “My Name Is…”

This is the inspiring story of overcoming horrific domestic abuse, the search for justice and ultimately, triumph over unspeakable adversity, written by the cop who investigated the case, and told through the voices of 17 women who were deeply involved. The play was written with the full cooperation of Annie and her daughters Danielle and Belynda who contributed writing used in the play.

The playwright David Norum is a long-time resident of the Central Coast. A retired Investigator for the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, he is also a musician, actor, director and playwright. David has acted in over 60 plays, as well as a handful of indie films and network TV shows. Many of his short, one-act and full-length plays and monologues have been produced and performed all over the SLO and Monterey County area. He also plays the piano.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com, runs Friday (7:30pm) and Saturday (2pm), January 10 and 11, at Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446, $25. (805) 464-1007, part of the proceeds will benefit RISE of San Luis Obispo County and is being produced by Heart to Heart Real Estate as their ongoing effort to further community awareness for human and animal rights.

See related article about the play in the Monterey County Weekly

Share this post!

Related