Former mayor of San Diego launches campaign for governor 

–Kevin Faulconer, former two-term mayor of San Diego, on Tuesday officially kicked off his campaign for governor of California. Outside two schools in Los Angeles, Faulconer vowed to fight for a “California Comeback” and pledged to restore California’s promise.

“I’m running for governor to lead the California comeback and fulfill California’s promise of freedom, fairness and opportunity,” Faulconer said. “I’m running to be a voice for Californians suffering during this pandemic because Sacramento can’t do the basics, to restore balance and common-sense to California, and to get people back to work, back to school, and back to being proud of our state.”

The launch comes after Faulconer’s exploratory committee announced it had raised over $1 million in just over three weeks.

Joined by a group of parents who say they are frustrated with Governor Gavin Newsom’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Faulconer stood between a private school and a public school – one open, one closed – that symbolize Newsom’s unequal and unfair treatment of California children, Faulconer’s campaign said in an announcement.

“The private school across the street has safely reopened because it’s accountable to parents, but this public school is closed because it’s accountable to Gavin Newsom,” Faulconer said. Newsom had previously said public schools would start reopening this month.

“California has so much promise, but we are led by promise-breaker-in-chief Gavin Newsom. Gavin Newsom promised equality but deepened inequality, promised prosperity but destroyed jobs, and promised to safely reopen schools but can’t get the job done.”

Faulconer is a candidate for both the gubernatorial recall election, should it qualify, and the upcoming 2022 gubernatorial election.

