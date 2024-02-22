Former Paso Robles restaurant sommelier named new hotel manager in SLO

– Lannon Rust has been appointed as the restaurant manager of Ox + Anchor, the Michelin-recognized modern steakhouse at Hotel San Luis Obispo, Piazza Hospitality’s inaugural property on California’s Central Coast.

Rust has served as managing partner at Danior Catering and Commissary, handling client communication and inquiries related to luxury private event catering. Rust also founded Rust Wine Company, a wholesale wine brokerage firm representing emerging wine brands from across California.

In Paso Robles, Rust contributed to Thomas Hill Organics, where he progressed from server and sommelier to manager and wine director. His responsibilities included collaborating on menu and wine list design, managing beverage inventories, organizing monthly wine dinners, and fostering a culture of learning for the staff. Rust also gained managerial experience at Foremost Wine Company before his tenure at Thomas Hill Organics.

Certified as a sommelier, Rust has participated in events such as the Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, LA Food & Wine Festival, and World of Pinot Noir, earning recognition for his industry knowledge.

Ox + Anchor, led by Executive Chef Ryan Fancher, is a modern take on the classic steakhouse. The restaurant features an elevated menu inspired by the hills and sea surrounding San Luis Obispo, with a carefully curated wine list from the Central Coast. It hosts monthly winemaker dinners in collaboration with Central Coast wineries.

Hotel San Luis Obispo, located in downtown San Luis Obispo, serves as a central location for visitors exploring the attractions of the Central Coast and a social hub for locals.

For more information about Ox and Anchor, visit www.oxandanchor.com.

For more information about Hotel San Luis Obispo, visit https://hotel-slo.com/.

