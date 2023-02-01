Former teacher arrested for making threats to school officials

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

James S. Klink remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail

– James S. Klink, a former teacher at Atascadero Middle School, was arrested and remains in custody for making terrorist threats against district employees, according to a news release from the City of Atascadero.

Earlier this month, the Atascadero Police Department was notified by the Atascadero Unified School District office that a former employee made threats to current district employees. Klink was a former teacher at Atascadero Middle School, though reports say he has not been on campus since Sept. 2022.

The threats were “serious in nature,” according to the police department, and as a result, an investigation was conducted. The investigation confirmed that Klink had made terrorist threats in violation of the penal code.

The Atascadero Police Department worked with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to take the suspect into custody since he was no longer residing in Atascadero jurisdiction. The police department sought a bail enhancement and Klink remains in custody. This investigation is ongoing. The city says it will make no further comment at this time.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact the police department at (805) 461-5051.

Share To Social Media