Paso Robles News|Friday, March 15, 2024
You are here: Home » Region » Fort Hunter Liggett firefighter visits local school for Read Across America
  • Follow Us!

Fort Hunter Liggett firefighter visits local school for Read Across America 

Posted: 6:47 am, March 15, 2024 by News Staff

Fort Hunter Liggett firefighter visits local school for Read Across America

Firefighter read ‘No Dragons for Tea; Fire Safety for Kids and Dragons,’ a book centered on fire safety

Fort Hunter Liggett firefighter Clayton Gardner participated in the Read Across America event at San Antonio Elementary School on Mar. 1, according to the Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office.

Gardner read “No Dragons for Tea; Fire Safety for Kids and Dragons,” a book centered on fire safety, during the event. A 4th-grade student at the school expressed enthusiasm for the book, labeling it as their favorite of the day.

The event aimed to promote literacy and fire safety awareness among students.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.