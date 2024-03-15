Fort Hunter Liggett firefighter visits local school for Read Across America

Firefighter read ‘No Dragons for Tea; Fire Safety for Kids and Dragons,’ a book centered on fire safety

– Fort Hunter Liggett firefighter Clayton Gardner participated in the Read Across America event at San Antonio Elementary School on Mar. 1, according to the Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office.

Gardner read “No Dragons for Tea; Fire Safety for Kids and Dragons,” a book centered on fire safety, during the event. A 4th-grade student at the school expressed enthusiasm for the book, labeling it as their favorite of the day.

The event aimed to promote literacy and fire safety awareness among students.

