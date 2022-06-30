Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 30, 2022
Fort Hunter Liggett ‘Freedom Fest’ planned for Saturday 

Posted: 6:33 am, June 30, 2022

american flag 4th of july fort hunterEvent is $5 per person and open to the public

Fort Hunter Liggett is hosting its second-annual Independence Day celebration with a public event, Freedom Fest, on Saturday, July 2, from 4-10 p.m. The event will be held at Schoonover Airfield which is accessible via Jolon Road, which is a public road. The event is $5 per person and open to the public.

There won’t be a fireworks display this year due to high fire risks and the California Safe and Sane Fireworks policy, but there will be approved fireworks for sale for attendees to set off at a designated area.

The event will include live music, military vehicle displays, activities for families, food/drinks for purchase, and an axe-throwing booth.

For more information, follow Fort Hunter Liggett on Facebook: facebook.com/forthunterliggett

Food vendors are sought for the event, call (831) 386-2612 for more information.

 

