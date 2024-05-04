Fort Hunter Liggett to conduct annual training exercises starting this month

– Beginning mid-May and extending through the end of June, the Army Reserve will be conducting its annual large-scale Combat Support Training Exercise. With this activity comes an anticipated increase in military and contractor traffic along Jolon Road, alongside heightened law enforcement presence in the area, Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office announced in a statement released Friday.

Drivers in the vicinity should prepare for potential traffic delays and exercise caution when encountering military convoys. Additionally, residents should anticipate elevated aircraft traffic and noise levels due to ongoing training activities.

Concerns regarding unsafe driving or incidents should be reported promptly to the Fort Hunter Liggett Police Department at (831) 386-2526.

Members of the public must adhere to certain guidelines when traversing the area. Travelers must remain on paved roads when passing through Fort Hunter Liggett en route to destinations such as Los Padres National Forest or Mission San Antonio de Padua. Officials strongly discourage the use of GPS navigation systems, citing their tendency to provide inaccurate directions.

Recent months have seen an increase in individuals becoming lost and trespassing onto training areas marked with signs reading “Federal Property” and “Live fire training – do not enter.” Authorities urge the public to respect these markings for their own safety and to avoid disruption to military training operations.

For further information, the public is encouraged to follow Fort Hunter Liggett on Facebook or visit https://home.army.mil/liggett/.

