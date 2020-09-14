Fort Hunter Liggett to welcome first woman, African-American to command 91st Training Division

–U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Patricia R. Wallace is scheduled to assume command of the 91st Training Division from U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Windsor S. Buzza during a change-of-command ceremony at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 on Fort Hunter Liggett. Wallace will be the first woman and first African American commander in the division’s 103-year history.

Wallace currently serves as the Deputy Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. An Indianapolis native, Wallace accepted her Reserve Officer Training Corps commission at Indiana University in 1990 in the Adjutant General Corps after serving two years of enlisted service. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Administration. Wallace’s previous assignments include Brigade Commander U.S. Army Pacific Command – Support Unit, Chief of Internal Review 80th Training Command, Battalion Commander 89th Special Troops Battalion, Kansas City, MO, and Executive Officer/PAO, Iraq Assistance Group.

Buzza assumed command in July 2018, and is moving to the 8th Army in South Korea to serve as the Chief of Staff (wartime). During his tenure as the 91st commander the command celebrated the division’s 100th birthday and supported the U.S. Army Reserve’s World War I (WWI) Centennial ceremonies held in Verdun, France.

Buzza received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in Field Artillery from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, on 25 May 1988. His previous assignments include Deputy Commander of the 84th Training Command in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Chief of Staff of Pacific Training Division, Camp Parks, CA.

The 91st Training Division is a decorated, battle-tested division responsible for training and assessing Army Reserve units in accordance with United States Army Reserve Command and United States Army Forces Command directives in support of Operational and Functional Commands through the conduct of Warrior and Combat Support Training Exercises (WAREX / CSTX).

