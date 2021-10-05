Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Foster families needed in Paso Robles 

Posted: 5:41 am, October 5, 2021

51 children in need of homes in Paso Robles

– SLO County is currently facing an unprecedented shortage of available resource family homes (formerly known as foster homes) to care for foster youth, 51 of whom are from Paso Robles.

The two most pressing needs are for homes willing to provide short-term care as an emergency shelter home or homes willing to care for school-aged youth ages 6-18, especially teenagers. For more info, call (805) 781-1705 or go to www.slofostercare.com.

