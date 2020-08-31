Fosters urgently needed for adult and senior cats

–The HART feline shelter in Cambria urgently needs fosters who can provide temporary love and care to adult and senior cats in need. HART rescues adult and senior cats who are failing to thrive in caged shelters, cats in poor conditions, such as hoarding situations, and stray or community cats that are friendly and desperately looking for a family to call their own. They also take in adult and senior cats whose owners were no longer able to keep them due to financial hardship, cats who require hospice, care or cats whose beloved family member has passed and now has nowhere else to go.

Consider opening your home to an adult or senior cat in need. No experience is required. HART will provide all of the supplies, veterinary care and support. Apply to foster a HART cat now by visiting https://forms.gle/KhCwmNhTeNhd5Lsq5. Email Brittany at foster-coordinator@slohart.org with any questions.

HART is continuing to follow current guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Curbside pick-up is being utilized for any foster that comes to pick up a shelter cat and our staff members will greet you with a mask and freshly washed hands.

Can’t foster? Please share this post throughout social media to help us spread the word.

Share this post!

email

Related