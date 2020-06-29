Founders Community Bank hires local industry experts Justin Bell & Sandra Bautista-Floyd

–Founders Community Bank, a division of Premier Valley Bank and subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced Justin Bell as Sales Area Manager and Sandra Bautista-Floyd as On-Site Manager for its Paso Robles Banking Center. This announcement follows several months of action in helping guide customers and the community through the COVID crisis, including $100,000 donated to local crisis relief activities as well as Paycheck Protection Program loan assistance.

About Justin Bell, Sales Area Manager

Justin Bell is an accomplished and integrity-based Sales Area Manager, serving the banking needs of local Paso Robles businesses with success for over 10 years. In this role with Founder’s Community Bank, Bell’s focus is to ensure great customer service, drive the sales culture, achieve overall sales growth goals, oversee operational excellence, and deepen existing relationships while actively participating in community organizations through committees or board assignments.

“I truly appreciate all Premier Valley Bank has done for me so far and how welcoming everyone has been,” says Bell. “It’s refreshing to be working for such a winning team. I look forward to when everything is back normal and I can get out in the field to develop new relationships and help businesses succeed.”

Outside of Founder’s Community Bank, Bell is involved in various services and non-profit organizations in the local community including Must! Charities and the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce. He is also a graduate of the North County Leadership Program. Bell is a lifelong resident of Paso Robles and went to grade school through the Paso Robles school district. He personally enjoys getting out in the beautiful Central Coast weather to barbeque and smoke anything from vegetables to Kobe steaks. You might also find him at his favorite local winery “Still Waters Vineyards” or favorite restaurant “Jeffrey’s Wine County BBQ.” Bell loves every aspect of the coast!

About Sandra Bautista-Floyd, On-Site Manager

Sandra Bautista-Floyd has been in the banking industry for 16 years and has held positions of increasing responsibility ranging from banker to management positions. In her role with Founder’s Community Bank she provides direction to frontline sales and operations team members, coaches and mentors banking center staff to promote individual growth and development, and creates a positive atmosphere that encourages productivity and teamwork among all banking center staff. Bautista-Floyd leads daily coaching activities while overseeing retail operations, consumer lending, product sales, customer service, and security and safety in accordance with the Bank’s objectives.

“The support that Premier Valley Bank has provided during these trying times and to our local community has been so rewarding to watch,” says Bautista-Floyd. “These actions have made me even more proud to be a part of the team. I thank Premier Valley Bank for the ongoing leadership in providing comfort and continuous support during these times.”

Like Bell, Bautista-Floyd also grew up in Paso Robles and went to grade school through the Paso Robles school district. She is heavily involved in the local Paso Robles Youth Foundation as well as the Paso Robles High School Cultural Building Subcommittee. A few of her favorite hobbies are exploring new hiking spots on the Central Coast and spending time with her husband and 3 children. She loves the family-oriented community of Paso Robles and could be spotted at her favorite local restaurant “Roots on Railroad.”

“I am thrilled to have Bell and Bautista-Floyd on our Paso Robles team,” said Lo Nestman, President and CEO of Premier Valley Bank. “They have both been an instrumental part of our team the past few months and have successfully adhered to our mission of enriching lives one customer and community at a time.”

With Bell and Bautista-Floyd’s extensive banking backgrounds and community involvement, Founders Community Bank sees them as a perfect match for our vision of delivering financial expertise and excellent experiences to our customers while actively contributing to the vitality of the Paso Robles community.

