Founders of Daou Estates receive award from French government

Order of Agricultural Merit, or ‘Chevaliers de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole,’ created in 1883

– The French government recently awarded Daniel and Georges Daou, founders of the iconic Paso Robles wineries Daou Family Estates and Patrimony Estate, an Order of Agricultural Merit for their outstanding contributions to the practice of agriculture.

The Order of Agricultural Merit, Chevaliers de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole, was created in 1883 to reward figures who have rendered long-time, exceptional services to agriculture or industries associated with it such as winemaking and farming vineyards.

Having immigrated to France as Lebanese refugees during their childhood, Daniel and Georges say they are humbled to have received this honor and are further motivated to continue expanding their collection of world-class wines.

“We are honored for the French government to bestow us with this very important award and name both of us Chevalier of l’ordre du Mérite Agricole,” says Daniel Daou. “We are pleased to be knighted in this order that rewards people who have had an impact in the agricultural world, including winemaking, and share our passion for being stewards of the land.”

Among the recipients are famous researchers like Louis Pasteur and a few artists like Jean Rochefort, Isabelle Mergault, and more recently Karine Lemarchand.

