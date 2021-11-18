Foundry bronze exhibit opens at Cuesta’s Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery

Show running from now through Jan. 28

– The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College is hosting the foundry bronze exhibit ALLOY: Ideas and Influence, through Jan. 28. The invitational group exhibition brings together representative works of contemporary cast metal by current and former faculty and alumni and highlights the depth of talent inspired by the Cuesta College Sculpture Foundry Program.

“Cuesta College’s Foundry Program is unique in its scope and has influenced many artists and creative professionals that have gone on to exciting careers and opportunities,” said Tim Stark, Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery Coordinator. “Many of the participating artists have contributed to the greater arts community through teaching, participating in local exhibitions, and establishing arts-related businesses.”

ALLOY: Ideas and Influence is produced in partnership with Cuesta College fine arts faculty Margaret Korisheli featuring works by Korisheli, Elizabeth Dorbad, Barry Frantz, Marcia Harvey, Randall Johnson, Nicola Lee, Ariane Leiter, and Paula Zima. Frantz founded the sculpture foundry program about 40 years ago.

According to Korisheli, the Cuesta College Sculpture Foundry Program primarily uses the “lost wax” method. Students create original wax sculptures encapsulated in a mold that lets the wax melt away in a high-temperature kiln, leaving a hollow cavity to pour molten metal.

“The program keeps alive a 6,000-year-old process through the teaching of traditional practices with an added emphasis on contemporary content, form, and techniques,” said Korisheli. “Three-tiered levels of classes allow for a thorough understanding of the technical process and the honing of artistic sensibilities – the process has a lot of community in it.”

The opening reception is on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 5 – 7:30 p.m. A panel discussion will be held via Zoom at bit.ly/alloyShow on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery is in Room 7170 on Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus. Admission to the gallery is free. Please visit the gallery webpage or call (805) 546-3202 for a schedule of exhibits and hours of operation.

Students, employees, and visitors who access Cuesta College campuses and facilities must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours of the campus visit. Following CDC guidelines, proper face coverings are required in all indoor public areas and shared spaces for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Find out more about Cuesta College’s vaccine requirement at cuesta.edu/vaccine.

