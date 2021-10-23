Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in county

Since Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County has added 139 new cases of COVID-19

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that four more community members have died from COVID-19 and they ranged in age from their 50s to 80s. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 339.

“With these additional deaths to report, our hearts go out to our many neighbors who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These deaths are a painful reminder that COVID-19 can be a devastating disease.”

Since Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County has added 139 new cases of COVID-19. Eleven residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 complications, including 3 in the intensive care unit. This brings the number of new cases over the last week to 325 and the 14-day daily average to 42.

“Let us resolve to continue doing all we can to prevent more COVID-19 deaths here in SLO County by getting vaccinated, masking indoors in public places, and avoiding large crowds,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Vaccines continue to offer strong protection against infection and especially against the worst outcomes of COVID-19.”

Vaccines are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose a location, time, and vaccine type. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

