Four arrested in methamphetamine, fentanyl bust at San Luis Obispo motel

Four arrested, booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail

– Four individuals were arrested on Wednesday after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted surveillance on the Budget Inn Motel in the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo.

According to reports, detectives observed four people enter a motel room after arriving in a vehicle. Two of the individuals were recognized as having active probation violation warrants.

After contacting the subjects and searching the motel room and vehicle, detectives seized approximately 1.3 pounds (589 grams) of methamphetamine, 3.4 ounces (96 grams) of fentanyl, and a loaded Glock-style ghost handgun. The street value of the controlled substances, if sold by the gram, is estimated to be around $15,000.

The arrests were made as follows: Emma Raeann Leal, 24, of Nipomo, for possession for sale of a controlled substance; Serena Lynn Bishop, 42, of Oceano, for possession for sale of a controlled substance, committing a felony while out on bail, and a Post Release Community Supervision violation warrant; Austin James Ross, 38, of San Luis Obispo, for possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and a felon in possession of a firearm; and Jennifer Dennine Wilder, 50, of Paso Robles, for possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, and a probation violation warrant.

All four suspects were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to authorities. No information was released regarding a court date.

