Four art associations collaborate for show at Studios on the Park

‘Our Central Coast,’ will be held from June 30 to Aug. 27

– Studios on the Park will feature an exhibition of fine art submitted by members of four different Central Coast Art Associations. The show, called “Our Central Coast,” will be held from June 30 to Aug. 27, in the Atrium Gallery.

The Atascadero Art Association, Cambria Center for the Arts, Morro Bay Art Association, and Paso Robles Art Association all come together to showcase their visions of Central Coast living. Each association used an individual juror, with Operations Manager and Curator of Studios on the Park Jordan Hockett curating the overall exhibition. The public is also invited to the opening on July 1, with another reception on Aug. 5, both from 6-9 p.m.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts.

“Our Central Coast” can be seen Sunday through Thursday from 12 – 4 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 12 – 9 p.m. For more information on this exhibition, go to: https://studiosonthepark.org/events/our-central-coast/

