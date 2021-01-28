Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 28, 2021
Four-car collision reported on Niblick Road in front of Walmart 

Posted: 7:58 am, January 28, 2021 by News Staff

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a four-car traffic collision that occurred on Niblick Road in front of Walmart in Paso Robles Wednesday evening.

Authorities closed the intersection at South River to westbound traffic on Niblick Road.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

