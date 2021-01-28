Four-car collision reported on Niblick Road in front of Walmart

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a four-car traffic collision that occurred on Niblick Road in front of Walmart in Paso Robles Wednesday evening.

Authorities closed the intersection at South River to westbound traffic on Niblick Road.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

No further information is available at this time.

Paso Robles Fire on scene of a 4 vehicle TC on Niblick in front of Walmart. The intersection at South River is closed to west bound traffic on Niblick. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Y3rXe4b2EC — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (@PasoRoblesES) January 28, 2021

