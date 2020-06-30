Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Four dead after car strikes tree in North County 

Posted: 2:21 am, June 30, 2020

–Four people have died as a result of a car crash that occurred Monday night, according to a Twitter post by Cal Fire.

The collision occurred near Neal Springs Road and Deer View Lane North East of Templeton. The vehicle struck an oak tree at high speeds, according to Cal Fire. Three were found in the vehicle, one person had been ejected. All four were deceased.

No further information is available at this time.



