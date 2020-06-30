Four dead after car strikes tree in North County

–Four people have died as a result of a car crash that occurred Monday night, according to a Twitter post by Cal Fire.

The collision occurred near Neal Springs Road and Deer View Lane North East of Templeton. The vehicle struck an oak tree at high speeds, according to Cal Fire. Three were found in the vehicle, one person had been ejected. All four were deceased.

No further information is available at this time.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: Neal Spring Rd x Deer View Ln. Single vehicle vs an oak tree. High speed collision with ejection. Three confirmed deceased occupants. Use caution while driving in the area. @templetonfd #CountyofSlo #Templeton #PulsePoint pic.twitter.com/BSwW9Nvq2G — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 30, 2020

[UPDATE] A fourth occupant has been found. Also deceased. Three people in the vehicle with one ejection. #Firefighters are still on scene. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 30, 2020

