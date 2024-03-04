Four dead, three injured in King City shooting

Shooting occurred during a party at a King City residence

– Authorities are actively seeking three suspects following a shooting incident at a house party in King City on Sunday night, resulting in four fatalities and at least three injuries, according to the King City Police Department.

Law enforcement received the call and were dispatched to the residence at 200 Block of N. 2nd Street at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday.

The incident unfolded during a gathering at the residence, where a group of individuals was congregated in the front yard. A silver Kia reportedly arrived at the scene, and three men disembarked from the vehicle, discharging multiple rounds.

The suspects, dressed in dark-colored clothing and donning dark-colored masks, fled the premises in the aforementioned vehicle after the shooting.

According to the police statement, three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered in the front yard, all pronounced dead at the scene.

Four additional individuals sustained gunshot injuries during the attack. One, a female adult, was transported by another person to Mee Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The other three, all adult males, were transported to Natividad Hospital in Salinas for medical treatment. Their current medical status has not been disclosed.

The three suspects have not yet been identified, and are considered armed and dangerous. Should you see them or the vehicle, call 911. Do not attempt to contact them yourselves. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact King City Police Department Sergeant Josh Partida at (831) 386-5988 or jpartida@kingcity.com, or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME. Your call may remain completely anonymous.

