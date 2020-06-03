Four local teens arrested for commercial burglary

No indication that the incident was related to protests, police say

–On Monday at about 10:15 p.m., officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the 800 block of Marsh for a report of 8 to 10 subjects vandalizing business windows. When officers arrived, they found several businesses, Shoe Palace, Central Coast Surfboards, and Founders Bank, suffered damage to their exterior windows. Evidence at the scene indicated the windows were shot out with BBs. The damage to the windows is estimated at several thousands of dollars. San Luis City personnel responded to secure the windows.

A witness stated after the window at the Shoe Palace was broken the suspects entered the business and stole an unknown amount of clothing from the window display. The suspects left the area in a white sedan which was not located.

On Tuesday, at about 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a glass-break alarm at Laguna Smokes in the 11500 block of Los Osos Valley Road. As officers were arriving, one officer witnessed a white sedan leaving the area believed to be the car from earlier.

Officers followed the car into the area of Madonna and Eto, where the four occupants abandoned the car and fled into the neighborhood. Two of the suspects were quickly located and arrested. The other two suspects turned themselves into our department later in the morning.

Officer found property from the commercial burglary from Laguna Smokes inside the suspect’s car. Two pellet guns were found in the juveniles’ possession. Additional items of evidence were located and are being evaluated to determine if these suspects are involved with the vandalism on Marsh.

Our investigation is on-going; anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Orozco at (805) 781-8035.

All the suspects are juveniles and from San Luis Obispo County. Two of the suspects are from San Luis Obispo, one was from Atascadero and the other was from Paso Robles. They are ages 14-16 years old. They were booked at the Juvenile Services Center.

Additionally, there was another reported vandalism at the San Luis Obispo City’s Parks and Recreation Office in the 1300 block of Nipomo.

There is no indication these incidents were related to the protest which occurred on Monday night.

