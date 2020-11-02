Four new members appointed to CASA Board of Directors

–Overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 to help bring assistance to abused and neglected children in our county, four new members have joined the Board of Directors of Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County, Inc. Gilbert Stork, the new CASA Board President and past President of Cuesta College, leads the slate which includes new members James Simonaro of Arroyo Grande and Kaimy Chappell of Pismo Beach. Additional changes to the board include Kelly Sanders (Atascadero) moving from President to Secretary and Suzy da Silva Hamilton of Templeton stepping up to Vice President. After many years serving as a CASA volunteer assisting a child, Rudy Bachmann of San Luis Obispo has expanded his commitment by also joining the board.

“It’s my honor to lead the staff at CASA, who directly improve the lives of abused and neglected children in this county,” said Dr. Gilbert Stork, Board President, and President Emeritus, Cuesta College. He continued, “The COVID-19 pandemic has hit these vulnerable children especially hard, but our dedicated volunteers never paused in their advocacy for their health and well-being. I am so proud of what they accomplish.”

Growing from 12 to 14 with this year’s election, the board is now better sized to help CASA meet its goal of providing a volunteer to every child in the county under the court’s care. With the current health crisis compelling some volunteers and donors to reduce their support of CASA, the board will prove crucial in assisting with increasing community support.

CASA is in its 27th year of providing advocacy for court-dependent children in this county who have been abused and neglected. Most of the youth CASA serves live in foster care and face many challenges to their health, education, and general well-being. The dedicated CASA volunteer becomes the child’s trusted, consistent adult, regardless of changes to the child’s school or place of residence. In 2019, CASA provided an advocate to 322 children and oversaw volunteers who logged over 32,000 hours improving children’s lives.

For more information about volunteering or donating, contact staff@slocasa.org or visit slocasa.org.

Share this post!

email

Related