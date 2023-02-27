Four people rescued from flooded riverbed Sunday

Rescue team navigates fast-moving waters to reach the stranded individuals

– A group of four individuals had to be rescued on Sunday afternoon after being stranded on the roof of a car due to rising floodwaters in a riverbed in Paso Robles, as reported by Cal Fire. The incident occurred when the group attempted to drive across North River Road around 12:42 p.m. but became mired in the floodwaters.

Cal Fire, in collaboration with other local authorities, including the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Obispo Search and Rescue, the San Miguel Fire Department, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, and the California Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.

The rescue team had to navigate through the fast-moving waters to reach the stranded individuals. All four were rescued and safely evacuated from the car.

“Please turn around at these low water crossings,” urged Cal Fire SLO in a tweet following the incident.

It is not clear if any injuries were sustained in the incident.

This is a developing story, and further details on the rescue operation and the condition of the individuals involved will be updated as they become available.

@CALFIRE_SLO assisted by @SLOSheriff, SLO County USAR, San Miguel Fire Department, @PasoRoblesES, and @ChpSlo H70 with a water rescue. 4 persons on the roof of their vehicle. Please turn around at these low water crossings. pic.twitter.com/VlxLn0tMNT — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) February 26, 2023

Share To Social Media