Paso Robles News|Friday, March 24, 2023
Update: Four people rescued after being stranded at Estrella River crossing 

Posted: 2:09 pm, March 24, 2023 by News Staff

Update posted March 24, 2 p.m.: 

Update: Four people rescued after being stranded at Estrella River crossing

Photo courtesy San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Woman driving with her three children was swept off the road

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement and more information regarding the swift water rescue that occurred in San Miguel yesterday.

On Thursday at approximately 6:15 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to reports of an adult woman and her three children stuck in their vehicle at the Estrella River low-water crossing on North River Road in San Miguel. The driver had gone around road closed signs and attempted to cross through moving water, when her vehicle was swept off the road and into the river.

Deputies along with members of Cal Fire and San Miguel Fire responded. When deputies arrived two civilians were attempting to get the children to shore through the waist-deep raging river. A sheriff’s deputy entered the water and helped all of the children to safety, and then re-entered to assist the driver in getting to shore.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that it would like to urge the community to follow the law and abide by road closures. “Don’t put your life or the lives of others at risk by circumventing warning signs.”

 

 

Original story posted March 24, 7:30 a.m.:

Four rescued after being stranded at Estrella River crossing

San Miguel Fire Department leads successful swift water rescue operation

– First responders from multiple agencies worked together to rescue four individuals who attempted to cross the Estrella River Crossing on North River Road in San Miguel yesterday, reportedly despite road closure barricades, becoming trapped in their vehicle in the fast-moving water.

The San Miguel Fire Department, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Unit, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Ambulance, Inc., and members of the United States Army Reserve all responded to the scene.Four rescued after being stranded at Estrella River crossing

All four individuals were safely brought to shore, and a tow truck was en route to remove the vehicle from the river.

Cal Fire SLO posted about the incident on its Twitter feed, embedded below (click replies to see photos, correction by Cal Fire):

No further information is available at this time.

Comments

