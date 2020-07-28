Four seats open for Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board of Trustees

–There are four seats open for community members and parents to join the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board. Information regarding running for school board can be found at: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder/All-Services/Elections-and-Voting/Running-for-Public-Office.aspx

Submissions must be done by Aug. 7, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Information about being on the school board

School board members are locally elected public officials entrusted with governing a community’s public schools.

Why do we have school boards?

Citizen oversight of local government is the cornerstone of democracy in the United States. It’s the foundation that has lasted through the turbulent centuries since our nation came into being. Today, nearly 100,000 citizens serve local communities throughout the nation as school board members, the largest category of elected public officials in the United States. School boards provide direction and oversight for the professionals who manage the day-to-day operations of the schools. They also provide accountability to the community.

What is the school board’s role and what are its responsibilities?

1. Setting the direction for the community’s schools.

2. Establishing an effective and efficient structure for the school district which can include:

3. Providing support

4. Ensuring accountability to the public

5. Acting as community leaders

Who is eligible to serve on a school board?

School boards are nonpartisan. Candidates for boards are not required to belong to a political party. In California, you may be elected or appointed to a governing board of a school

district if you are:

• 18 years of age or older;

• a citizen of the state;

• a resident of the school district;

• a registered voter; and

• not disqualified by the constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office.

(An employee of a school district may not be sworn into office as an elected or appointed member of that school district’s governing board unless and until he or she resigns as an employee)

For more information on the role of a board member: https://www.csba.org/~/media/51E3FBB839504700825CB16B7265F3C4.as

