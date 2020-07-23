SLO County Jail: Fourth inmate tests positive for COVID-19

–A fourth inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate was found to be symptomatic on Tuesday and was immediately isolated from the other inmates, according to the county. The test on the inmate came back positive on Wednesday.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now four. The total number of deputies who have tested positive is also four: three correctional deputies and one patrol deputy. All are recovering. No one has been hospitalized.

To date, all inmates in the exposed housing units are being tested and are being monitored for symptoms.

Share this post!

email

Related