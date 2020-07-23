Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 23, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » SLO County Jail: Fourth inmate tests positive for COVID-19
  • Follow Us!

SLO County Jail: Fourth inmate tests positive for COVID-19 

Posted: 3:44 am, July 23, 2020 by News Staff

–A fourth inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate was found to be symptomatic on Tuesday and was immediately isolated from the other inmates, according to the county. The test on the inmate came back positive on Wednesday.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now four. The total number of deputies who have tested positive is also four: three correctional deputies and one patrol deputy. All are recovering. No one has been hospitalized.

To date, all inmates in the exposed housing units are being tested and are being monitored for symptoms.



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.