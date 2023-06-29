Fourth of July music festival returns to Atascadero for its sixth year

This year’s event kicks off the 50th celebration of Atascadero Colony Days

– The annual Atascadero Fourth of July Music Festival will take place on Tuesday, July 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park. The public is invited to celebrate Independence Day lakeside under giant shady oaks with three great musical acts on an evening of music, food, drinks, vendors, family fun, amusements, and a playground.

The music festival will include many varieties of Americana music, which shares the diverse and varied musical traditions that are the musical fabric of the United States, which includes folk, gospel, country, blues, rhythm and blues, rock and roll, and other musical influences. This year, the concert is the kickoff and benefits the 50th Celebration of Atascadero Colony Days.

This year’s festival will have many of bands playing classic songs celebrating the Fourth of July. Music begins at 4 p.m. with Actual Grass, followed by 4 on the Floor Dance Band, and ending with the Atascadero Community Band.

An added bonus for Independence Day this year is that it falls on a Tuesday. This means that the Atascadero Community Band will perform its annual Patriotic Concert at the Atascadero Music Festival. The band asks that service people wear their military uniforms, as the band will all be paying tribute to all veterans and active service people.

Attendees should bring chairs, blankets, picnics, and other Fourth of July festivities to the Centennial Bandstand at the Atascadero Lake Park. The concert is free, but donations are accepted.

