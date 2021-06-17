Fourth of July parade will return this year to downtown Templeton

Theme for 2021 is, ‘Hometown Hospitality!’

–The Rotary Club of Templeton this week announced the scheduling of its annual July 4th Parade celebration for 2021. The annual parade will return on Sunday, July 4, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Applications and sponsorship forms can be found at the Templeton Community Service office, online, and by emailing the Rotary Club of Templeton at sneedlemanbrown24@gmail.com. Applications are due by June 28. The theme this year is: “Hometown Hospitality!”

Under state and county guidelines for outside events, the Rotary Club is asking people to be “self-aware of the risks of large gatherings and events, and self-assess you are not ill nor have recently been exposed to illness, prior to attending the parade.”

