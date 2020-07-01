Fourth of July reminder: Coronavirus is still prevalent

Take proper precautions to protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19

–As Americans near the Fourth of July holiday, Dignity Health Central Coast wants to remind our community how to stay safe and protected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises individuals to minimize exposure and the spread of coronavirus as communities begin to hold events.

While the public may be growing tired of the disruption coronavirus has on daily lives, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and Dignity Health urges community members to continue to make their health and safety a priority. The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading the virus to others.

“We are prepared and ready to provide for the health and safety of our patients, and want to remind our community members to take the proper steps to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Dignity Health said in a statement. The only successful remedy for slowing the spread of the virus is by taking appropriate precautions. Members of the community are urged to continue to make their health and safety a priority by:

Wearing a face covering when outside your home and coming into contact with others.

Keeping a distance of six feet between you and others outside your home.

Washing your hands often.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Staying home when you are sick.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our communities, we are calling on individuals to follow the guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), the CDC, and county public health departments,” says Dignity Health Central Coast Chief Medical Officer, Scott Robertson, MD. “While they are simple steps that community members can take, they are life-saving and are proved to minimize exposure to the virus. During holiday weekends such as Independence Day, we are asking people to follow these precautionary measures.”

The CDC states that the risk of spreading at events and gatherings increases as follows:

Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.

Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings. More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects, and come from the same local area.

Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects, and come from the same local area. Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.

Medium-sized in-person gatherings that allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area. Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.

