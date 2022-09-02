Frank Triggs announces candidacy for school board
Triggs running for designated Area 4 after serving as at-large trustee
– Frank Triggs recently announced that he is running for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board Trustee in recently designated Area 4. He says, “It has been a rewarding experience serving as an appointed trustee at-large and he looks forward to serving a full elected term.”
Triggs is a retired pastor of over 50 years and has a background as a business manager for private schools and churches. He spent several years as an “Attorney Negotiator,” for the Automobile Club of Southern California.
Triggs’ stated priorities are:
- Quality education,
- Fiscal accountability,
- Local control, and
- Transparency for parents.
California schools are ranked forty-second in the nation and forty-first in conditions that help children succeed, according to Triggs. California’s fourth and eighth-grade reading and math scores are below 30-percent. There is an area California exceeds the national average, he says, and that is funding. “However, California accomplishes less for more money. Sixty-one cents out of every one of your property tax dollar goes to our schools,” Triggs says. “I will be a voice for responsible spending in a time of declining enrollment.”
“Paso Robles schools should be better than the state average, yet only three of our schools score eight out of a possible ten, the balance are five or below,” says Triggs, “We can do better. It is time to put the focus on education, not on radical woke agendas.”