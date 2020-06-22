Free access to Ancestry.com continues during library closure

–The Paso Robles City Library wishes to remind the community that during the library’s closure, Ancestry.com can be accessed for free through AncestryLibrary. Users need only provide their library card number. Passwords are not necessary. For those without a current library account wishing to access this and other eLibrary digital resources, eCards are available (for ages 13 and up) through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System. Visit https://www.blackgold.org for eCard information and registration.

Genealogy is a popular hobby these days and there is a vast amount of genealogical information available that can be accessed online, such as the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society; the Family History Center; the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA); the National Genealogical Society (NGS); the New England Historic Genealogic Society; and the U.S. GenWeb Project. Ancestry.com searches billions of documents, such as birth, marriage and death records; military records; tax, criminal, and land records; wills; and city, school, and church directories.

Although closed to the public, the library is providing curbside service and staff is on hand to answer account and reference inquiries, Monday-Saturday, (805) 237-3870.

